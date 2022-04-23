‘They’re going to start talking’ -- A rare look inside MSU’s $730 million F-RIB

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 got rare look inside one of the most mysterious, and coolest, buildings on the campus of Michigan State University.

We’re talking about the $730 million facility for rare isotope beams, or F-RIB. There they run experiments to discover what and where elements came from, with over sixteen hundred scientists from around the world getting involved. The scientific facility consists of four buildings and scientists say they’re ready to get started.

Read: Body recovered from river at Brenke Fish Ladder in Lansing

News 10 had an opportunity Saturday to get in the action and learn about what will be happening.

Paul Gueye is an Experimental Nuclear Physicist.

“We’re trying to understand how nature works, which is fantastic as a nuclear physicist,” Gueye said.

He said he’s studying how atoms interact with each other.

“You put two humans in a room like you and me, we start talking and the same happens. If you look at the atoms, you have protons and neutrons,” Gueye said. “So, they’re going to start talking. Not in English, the different type of language that we call this form of interaction. So we’re trying to understand how that happens.”

The F-RIB will open for experiments in May. If you would like to schedule a tour of the facility, you can do so on the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams website.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.