Advertisement

‘They’re going to start talking’ -- A rare look inside MSU’s $730 million F-RIB

Rare look inside facility for rare isotope beams
By Alynne Welch
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 got rare look inside one of the most mysterious, and coolest, buildings on the campus of Michigan State University.

We’re talking about the $730 million facility for rare isotope beams, or F-RIB. There they run experiments to discover what and where elements came from, with over sixteen hundred scientists from around the world getting involved. The scientific facility consists of four buildings and scientists say they’re ready to get started.

Read: Body recovered from river at Brenke Fish Ladder in Lansing

News 10 had an opportunity Saturday to get in the action and learn about what will be happening.

Paul Gueye is an Experimental Nuclear Physicist.

“We’re trying to understand how nature works, which is fantastic as a nuclear physicist,” Gueye said.

He said he’s studying how atoms interact with each other.

“You put two humans in a room like you and me, we start talking and the same happens. If you look at the atoms, you have protons and neutrons,” Gueye said. “So, they’re going to start talking. Not in English, the different type of language that we call this form of interaction. So we’re trying to understand how that happens.”

The F-RIB will open for experiments in May. If you would like to schedule a tour of the facility, you can do so on the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams website.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Body recovered from river at Brenke Fish Ladder in Lansing
Okemos man arrested on child pornography charges
Police are seeking this woman in connection with a retail fraud case in Meridian Township.
Meridian Township police seek woman in retail fraud case
‘He hasn’t left my mind’ -- Game honors Bath High School player who died from on-field accident
Syphilis cases in pregnant women on the rise in Michigan

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 4/24/2022 AM
East Lasning student art show through June 4
East Lansing Student Art Show on now through June 4
East Lasning student art show through June 4
East Lasning student art show through June 4
Rare look inside facility for rare isotope beams
Rare look inside facility for rare isotope beams
Body found in Grand River
Body found in Grand River