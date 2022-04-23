Body recovered from river at Brenke Fish Ladder in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dive team is recovered a body in the water at Brenke Fish Ladder in Lansing on Saturday.

News 10 has confirmed the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Lansing Fire Department and the Lansing Police Department was on the scene. The Capital Area Dive Team searched the water, working with a crew on the bank to retrieve the body.

They said the body was spotted around 1:40 p.m., and recovery units were sent immediately.

Read: ‘He hasn’t left my mind’ -- Game honors Bath High School player who died from on-field accident

The Brenke Fish Ladder is located in Burchard Park by the Lansing River Trail near Old Town. The ladder is part of a series of fish ladders, or step-like pools, designed to help salmon and trout travel from Lake Michigan upstream to the Moore’s Park Dam in Lansing.

It is a popular Mid-Michigan fishing spot.

Investigators told News 10 the incident doesn’t appear to have been an active drowning. They confirmed that this is the second body recovery this year, which is unusual for the season.

Police have not identified of the victim, though they said they expect to have that information Monday.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.