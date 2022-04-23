Advertisement

Okemos man arrested on child pornography charges

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Thomas Luckie, a 27-year-old resident of Okemos, was charged Friday for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

According to authorities, a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to a search of Luckie’s residence, where several internet capable devices were seized.

Police said Luckie was charged Friday with one count of child sexually abusive activity, three counts of aggravated possession of a child sexually abusive material and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached at 855-864-2374.

