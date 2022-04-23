Advertisement

Michigan State Women’s Golf leads after first round of Big Ten Championships

Leila Raines is tied for first among players after firing the lowest round of the day
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PITTSBURGH (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans hold a three shot lead at -2 after the first round of the B1G Championships at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Leila Raines is tied for first among players after firing the lowest round of the day, a -3 68.

The Spartans were the only team to shoot under par as a unit on Friday; the second-place Michigan Wolverines are +1 on the week.

Raines birdied five holes, including four of her first six.

Valery Plata finished +1 on the day. She, Katie Lu and Valentina Rossi, along with Raines, are all in the top 20 players at the tournament.

The Spartans will tee off with Michigan and Purdue on Saturday between 10:24 and 11:11 A.M.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

