Jackson Public Schools denied Michigan Supreme Court appeal in retaliation case

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Supreme Court has denied the application for appeal from Jackson Public Schools in a lower court’s ruling that a former JPS art teacher suffered retaliation for reporting an assault.

Pennie Davis was assaulted by a student while working as an art teacher at Jackson Public Schools (JPS). She says she suffered retaliation from JPS after she reported the assault to police in Oct. 2015.

Instead of moving the student out of Davis’s classroom, the district transferred her to another school.

In March 2018, a Jackson County jury awarded Davis $388,485 in damages. JPS appealed the ruling with the Michigan Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of Davis on April 20.

“On January 12, 2022, the Court heard oral argument on the application for leave to appeal the July 2, 2020 judgement of the Court of Appeals,” the Court wrote. “On order of the Court, the application is again considered, and is denied, because we are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this Court.”

