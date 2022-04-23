Advertisement

Find an injured animal? Here’s how Michiganders can help

Find an injured animal? Here’s how Michiganders can help
By Jace Harper
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - As the weather gets warmer, you may want to take a stroll down one of Mid-Michigan’s trails and check out the wildlife.

That means you might run into an injured animal. What do you do if you’re in that situation?

Louise Sagaert, the director of Wildside Rehabilitation and Education Center, is urging people to be conscious of their surroundings in case there are animals in need of help.

In most cases, Sagaert said it’s best to stay away from the animal. If you see a fawn or baby bunnies by themselves, leave them alone -- this is normal.

However, if you happen to see a situation involving those animals when they’re in distress, Sagaert has some advice.

“Baby mammals -- like baby squirrels, baby bunnies -- need to be kept very warm,” Sagaert said. “Anything that is naked or has a little bit of fur needs to be kept very warm.”

Most importantly, do not try and research online what to do, but call the experts.

“Don’t try and look up on the internet what to do. There’s as much bad information as good information on the internet,” Sagaert said. “Getting some real good advice from a wildlife rehabilitator is the best thing.”

While wild animals can be super cute, they don’t make good pets and it’s illegal.

“Even if you raise them from babies, they become adult animals and they always have those wild instincts,” Sagaert said. “Again, the best thing is that the animal gets to a wildlife rehabilitator to either be raised because it’s orphaned, or helped because it’s injured or sick.”

There are a number of wildlife rescues in Michigan. You can always call one and ask questions if you’re not sure what to do.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

‘Should have never happened’ -- Oxford High School student loses father to gun violence, suspect arraigned
Okemos man arrested on child pornography charges
Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.
Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder
The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff is looking for the driver of a motorcycle that fled...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeks motorcycle driver
‘He hasn’t left my mind’ -- Game honors Bath High School player who died from on-field accident

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 4/23/22 Morning Update
Syphilis cases in pregnant women on the rise in Michigan
Syphilis cases in pregnant women on the rise in Michigan
Find an injured animal? Here’s how Michiganders can help
Find an injured animal? Here’s how Michiganders can help