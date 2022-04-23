Advertisement

East Lansing Student Art Show on now through June 4

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can now check out art made by local kids.

300 pieces of art are now on display throughout businesses in East Lansing at the K-12 art show. It’s a partnership between East Lansing Public Schools and the Downtown Development Authority.

If you’d like to plan your trip to see this gallery, we have a list of the businesses participating .

The art is on display until June 4th.

A full list of the participating businesses can be found on the City of East Lansing website here.

