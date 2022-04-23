East Lansing Student Art Show on now through June 4

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can now check out art made by local kids.

300 pieces of art are now on display throughout businesses in East Lansing at the K-12 art show. It’s a partnership between East Lansing Public Schools and the Downtown Development Authority.

If you’d like to plan your trip to see this gallery, we have a list of the businesses participating .

The art is on display until June 4th.

A full list of the participating businesses can be found on the City of East Lansing website here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.