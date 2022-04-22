Your Health: How apnea is different for children

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - About one in every 50 children will develop obstructive sleep apnea, a condition that causes brief periods of stopped breathing during sleep.

Sleep is essential for helping people re-charge, but children with sleep apnea don’t get the rest they need. The disorder can cause pauses in breathing that impact sleep quality and lead to daytime sleepiness, behavior issues and more.

“If you look at the bottom third of a classroom in performance, over half those kids will have undiagnosed sleep apnea,” said Dr. Floyd Livingston.

He said many children with apnea will be misdiagnosed as being hyperactive. According to the American Sleep Apnea Association, as many as 25% of children diagnosed with ADHD may actually have sleep apnea.

While most cases of the condition in adults are caused by obesity, enlarged tonsils and adenoids are usually to blame in children. The condition most often impacts children between ages two and eight.

“That’s when kids are growing the fastest,” Livingston said. “So they’re increasing in height but their width is not increasing as quickly so their airway resistance goes up during that time.”

Some common symptoms to watch out for include: snoring, gasping for breath, night sweats, bedwetting, sleepwalking and choking during sleep.

The good news is surgery to remove enlarged tonsils and adenoids can help children find relief. Other treatments include anti-inflammatory or antihistamine medicines, orthodontic devices or a CPAP machine. The important thing is to get treated so your child can rest easy.

