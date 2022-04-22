Yankees rob Miggy of milestone, Meadows makes them pay

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Tigers fans made sure they let Yankees manager Aaron Boone have it after deciding to intentionally walk Miguel Cabrera in the 8th inning Thursday night instead of giving him another chance to hit.

However, Austin Meadows made him pay. Meadows hit a two-run double to extend the Tigers’ lead.

The boos continued even after the double as Tigers fans were hoping to see Miguel Cabrera get his 3,000th hit, but to no avail.

Cabrera finished 0-3 with a walk. Miggy and the Tigers stay home this weekend as they take on the Colorado Rockies.

