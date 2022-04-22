Advertisement

Volunteers in Jackson spread TLC throughout the community

“We really want to make an impact beautifying the community”
Volunteers in Jackson spread TLC throughout the community
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The downtown area, two parks, a recreation center and a pedestrian trail in Jackson received some tender, love and care on Friday, April 22 -- A.K.A Earth Day!

Volunteer groups from the Jackson area and Consumer’s Energy employees worked together to make sure the community where they live, work and play stays clean and beautiful.

Related: Volunteers help fix up Meridian Township parks ahead of Earth Day

Josnelli Aponte is a Consumer’s Energy volunteer that wants to “preserve the place where we live and make it beautiful for other people to enjoy” -- and that’s exactly what her colleagues and other volunteers started doing at 9 a.m. They were out in different locations picking up leaves, collecting litter, painting picnic tables and benches -- they even put mulch down.

“I think today we really want to make an impact with beautifying the downtown area, and really again helping out our local communities through the city,” said Jessica Spagnuolo, Consumer’s Energy Sustainability Manager. “Acknowledging the importance of taking care of the environment is something that is super important to Consumer’s Energy and something that we really want to demonstrate in our hometown of Jackson.”

Volunteers said they hope to set an example for the young people who are part of the Jackson Community, but overall they feel obligated to make a contribution to the community they love in honor of Earth Day.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

‘Should have never happened’ -- Oxford High School student loses father to gun violence, suspect arraigned
Okemos man arrested on child pornography charges
Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.
Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder
The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff is looking for the driver of a motorcycle that fled...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeks motorcycle driver
‘He hasn’t left my mind’ -- Game honors Bath High School player who died from on-field accident

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 4/23/22 Morning Update
Syphilis cases in pregnant women on the rise in Michigan
Find an injured animal? Here’s how Michiganders can help
Syphilis cases in pregnant women on the rise in Michigan
Find an injured animal? Here’s how Michiganders can help
Find an injured animal? Here’s how Michiganders can help