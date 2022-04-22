Volunteers in Jackson spread TLC throughout the community

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The downtown area, two parks, a recreation center and a pedestrian trail in Jackson received some tender, love and care on Friday, April 22 -- A.K.A Earth Day!

Volunteer groups from the Jackson area and Consumer’s Energy employees worked together to make sure the community where they live, work and play stays clean and beautiful.

Related: Volunteers help fix up Meridian Township parks ahead of Earth Day

Josnelli Aponte is a Consumer’s Energy volunteer that wants to “preserve the place where we live and make it beautiful for other people to enjoy” -- and that’s exactly what her colleagues and other volunteers started doing at 9 a.m. They were out in different locations picking up leaves, collecting litter, painting picnic tables and benches -- they even put mulch down.

“I think today we really want to make an impact with beautifying the downtown area, and really again helping out our local communities through the city,” said Jessica Spagnuolo, Consumer’s Energy Sustainability Manager. “Acknowledging the importance of taking care of the environment is something that is super important to Consumer’s Energy and something that we really want to demonstrate in our hometown of Jackson.”

Volunteers said they hope to set an example for the young people who are part of the Jackson Community, but overall they feel obligated to make a contribution to the community they love in honor of Earth Day.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.