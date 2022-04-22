Advertisement

Schools Rule: How Grand Ledge’s music program stands out

Schools Rule: How Grand Ledge's music program stands out
By Claudia Sella
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - For years, Grand Ledge Public Schools have taken music to the next level, but for the second year in a row, the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) has recognized their success and named them one of 2022′s best communities for music education.

Instrumental music teacher Tavia Zerman attributed their success to her colleagues.

“We have absolutely stellar staff in the music department here,” Zerman said. “My colleagues are amazing.”

NAMM recognized the Grand Ledge Public Schools for their dedication to music education, but it goes beyond that.

“But also looking for support from administration which we absolutely have here,” Zerman said. “And support from the community, which is huge in Grand Ledge.”

Community support is a big one that Zerman said sets them apart. She said the Grand Ledge Music Booster Association supports students K-12, so they get the best out of their time in music education.

“The community is really proud of the music performances we have,” Zerman said. “Sold out musicals, always support for the different choir and band performances, but it starts in kindergarten with our fantastic elementary teachers.”

And it shows -- not only do their students often perform well at state conferences, they take their skills with them after their time at Grand Ledge.

“There are a lot of music majors that come out of Grand Ledge,” Zerman said. “We’ve got players in professional orchestras. We have college professors in music all kinds of things.”

Even if students decide not to pursue a higher education, Zerman said music taught them skills beyond music.

“They’re working on going through adversity, going through things that are challenges for them and then coming out successful on the other side,” Zerman said. “That’s an awesome life skill for them.”

