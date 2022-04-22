Advertisement

Rain causes headache for Michigan farmers

Rainfall could delay seed planting
Rain causes headache for Michigan farmers
By Alynne Welch
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The rain expected Friday isn’t good news for farmers who want to get out in the fields. It means they’ll have wait longer to plant some spring crops.

“Rain, rain, go away,” is what many farmers are thinking right now. Mark Kastner owns Hillcrest Farms in Eaton Rapids. He’s been a farmer almost his entire life. He said 2022 this year may be the worst year yet for growing those fresh greens.

“The rain has probably put us a solid two weeks behind on our crop rotation,” said Kastner, “The rain and the cold weather May slow it down even more than that because the the soil is just too cold to plant right now.”

There’s been a lot of precipitation in the Lansing area since the start of the new year. Meteorologists said almost an inch and a half above normal. Certain crops don’t do well in cold, wet conditions.

“If it’s a warm weather, fruiting crop like tomatoes or peppers,” Kastner said. “Probably sweet corn.”

Kastner said he uses greenhouses because he can control the climate. For plants he can’t grow in the greenhouse -- he’s worried.

“Across the board there’s a craving for greens that we just cannot meet the demand,” Kastner said. “People want fresh food.”

Farmers said it can take anywhere from a few days to a week for soil to dry out from an over abundance of rain. That has a lot of them two weeks behind on planting.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Okemos man arrested on child pornography charges
‘Should have never happened’ -- Oxford High School student loses father to gun violence, suspect arraigned
Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.
Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder
‘He hasn’t left my mind’ -- Game honors Bath High School player who died from on-field accident
Police said a gun and meth were discovered during a traffic stop in Lansing on April 22, 2022.
MSP: Lansing woman arrested after gun, meth discovered during traffic stop

Latest News

Rare look inside facility for rare isotope beams
Rare look inside facility for rare isotope beams
Body found in Grand River
Body found in Grand River
Rare look inside facility for rare isotope beams
‘They’re going to start talking’ -- A rare look inside MSU’s $730 million F-RIB
Jackson Public Schools denied Michigan Supreme Court appeal in retaliation case
WILX Weather Webcast 4/23/22 Afternoon Update