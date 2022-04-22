Rain causes headache for Michigan farmers

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The rain expected Friday isn’t good news for farmers who want to get out in the fields. It means they’ll have wait longer to plant some spring crops.

“Rain, rain, go away,” is what many farmers are thinking right now. Mark Kastner owns Hillcrest Farms in Eaton Rapids. He’s been a farmer almost his entire life. He said 2022 this year may be the worst year yet for growing those fresh greens.

“The rain has probably put us a solid two weeks behind on our crop rotation,” said Kastner, “The rain and the cold weather May slow it down even more than that because the the soil is just too cold to plant right now.”

There’s been a lot of precipitation in the Lansing area since the start of the new year. Meteorologists said almost an inch and a half above normal. Certain crops don’t do well in cold, wet conditions.

“If it’s a warm weather, fruiting crop like tomatoes or peppers,” Kastner said. “Probably sweet corn.”

Kastner said he uses greenhouses because he can control the climate. For plants he can’t grow in the greenhouse -- he’s worried.

“Across the board there’s a craving for greens that we just cannot meet the demand,” Kastner said. “People want fresh food.”

Farmers said it can take anywhere from a few days to a week for soil to dry out from an over abundance of rain. That has a lot of them two weeks behind on planting.

