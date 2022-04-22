Advertisement

Meridian Township police seek woman in retail fraud case

Police are seeking this woman in connection with a retail fraud case in Meridian Township.
Police are seeking this woman in connection with a retail fraud case in Meridian Township.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a woman for questioning.

According to authorities, the woman is wanted in connection with a retail fraud investigation.

A photo of the woman can be seen above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police at 517-853-4800, reference case 22-1680.

