Meridian Township police seek woman in retail fraud case
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a woman for questioning.
According to authorities, the woman is wanted in connection with a retail fraud investigation.
A photo of the woman can be seen above.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police at 517-853-4800, reference case 22-1680.
