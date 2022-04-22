Lugnuts and TinCaps postponed, doubleheader Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (Lansing Lugnuts) - The Lansing Lugnuts (4-8) and Fort Wayne TinCaps (7-5) were postponed due to inclement weather on Friday night at Jackson Field, with the game to be made up as part of a 5:05 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.

Fans possessing tickets to Friday’s contest are encouraged to exchange those tickets in person at the Jackson Field box office for tickets of equal or lesser value to future 2022 Lugnuts home games.

Saturday will mark the Lugnuts’ third doubleheader this season. Right-handers Stevie Emanuels and Jeff Criswell are expected to start the pair of seven-inning games, opposed by Fort Wayne left-handers Jackson Wolf and Noel Vela.

