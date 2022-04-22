Advertisement

LISTEN: Michigan State musicians win national Jazz Championship

Michigan State University wins Jack Rudin Jazz Championship
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has the best Jazz musicians in the country.

That’s according to the judges at the Jack Rudin Jazz Championship, a competition featuring ensembles from the most well-regarded university jazz programs in the country. A group representing Michigan State University (MSU) College of Music’s Jazz Program took first place Thursday.

Rodney Whitaker is Distinguished Professor of Jazz Bass and Director of Jazz Studies at Michigan State University. He told News 10 about the significance of winning at Jack Rudin.

“This is one of the number one, the most important collegiate competitions in the world,” Whitaker said.

The competition started in 2020, but already involves some the biggest names in the industry. Held in New York, the Jack Rudin Jazz Championship was judged by notable jazz musicians, including Wynton Maralis.

“Wynton Marsalis is probably the best trumpet player, just on his instrument, to emerge in jazz in the last 40 years,” Whitaker said. “But he is also a statesman and a spokesperson for jazz.”

MSU had placed third in the first iteration of the championship. Despite this only being the second, they only had a few returning musicians because of the pandemic. Even so, the Spartan musicians were able to take top honors.

Among the of finalists were jazz programs from Temple, Cincinnati, North Carolina Central and Kansas. However, Michigan State emerged as the ultimate winner.

“The students worked hard, really, the whole entire year,” Whitaker said. “I wasn’t too surprised by the outcome. I thought they wanted it, and they worked hard to get it. To win.”

