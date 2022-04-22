K-12 Downtown Art Show to bring student art to East Lansing businesses

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A partnership between East Lansing schools and the Downtown Development Authorities is bringing student art to the area.

Starting Saturday, the K-12 Downtown Art Show will feature 350 art pieces from students displayed at participating businesses.

The art show runs through June 4.

Community members are encouraged to visit downtown East Lansing to check out the artwork. A full list of the participating businesses can be found on the City of East Lansing website here.

