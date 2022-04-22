Advertisement

K-12 Downtown Art Show to bring student art to East Lansing businesses

K-12 Downtown Art Show to bring student art to East Lansing businesses
By Amy Lyman
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A partnership between East Lansing schools and the Downtown Development Authorities is bringing student art to the area.

Starting Saturday, the K-12 Downtown Art Show will feature 350 art pieces from students displayed at participating businesses.

The art show runs through June 4.

Community members are encouraged to visit downtown East Lansing to check out the artwork. A full list of the participating businesses can be found on the City of East Lansing website here.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

‘Should have never happened’ -- Oxford High School student loses father to gun violence, suspect arraigned
Okemos man arrested on child pornography charges
Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.
Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder
The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff is looking for the driver of a motorcycle that fled...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeks motorcycle driver
‘He hasn’t left my mind’ -- Game honors Bath High School player who died from on-field accident

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 4/23/22 Morning Update
Syphilis cases in pregnant women on the rise in Michigan
Find an injured animal? Here’s how Michiganders can help
Syphilis cases in pregnant women on the rise in Michigan
Find an injured animal? Here’s how Michiganders can help
Find an injured animal? Here’s how Michiganders can help