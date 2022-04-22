Advertisement

Hundreds gather in Lansing to demand justice for Patrick Lyoya

Hundreds gather in Lansing to demand justice for Patrick Lyoya
By Jace Harper
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than a hundred protesters joined the family of Patrick Lyoya for a march Thursday to the Michigan Capitol Building.

The march comes about three weeks after a Grand Rapids police officer killed the 26-year-old man during a traffic stop.

Police said he was shot as the two struggled over the officer’s electroshock weapon. The family’s attorney called it an execution.

The march started at St. Luke Lutheran Church, near the intersection of Michigan and Pennsylvania avenues, and ended at the Michigan State Capitol Building.

Black Lives Matter Michigan organized the peaceful demonstration, which had a list of demands for the Grand Rapids Police Department. They want the identity of the officer who killed Lyoya to be released, they want the officer arrested and have him face a criminal trial.

Read: Grieving family of Patrick Lyoya wants answers in fatal police shooting

The Grand Rapids Police Department said they will not go public with the officer’s name unless the Kent County prosecutor decides to file charges.

The march ended at the steps of the state capitol, where a rally was held. Speakers included a Kent County commissioner and members of Lyoya’s family.

“Patrick was a very peaceful man,” Peter Lyoya said of his son.

Speaking through a translator, Peter Lyoya spoke about the character of his son.

“As a father, I knew Patrick. He was a very quiet boy, he was very respectful,” Peter Lyoya recalled. “He didn’t have a problem with anybody.

Kent County commissioner Robert S. Womack said many people might not understand the struggles of people of color living in urban areas and what they go through.

“A lot of times when a person is killed in a Black community, we have people that don’t live in that community looking at it,” Womack said. “And to them -- if you’ve never lived in an urban area, they’re at home like, ‘I’m scared, I would have done the same thing.’ But we face challenges everyday living in such a populous place. But, we’re not allowed to shoot and kill people.”

Womack said he’s glad the case has garnered national attention and he hopes people in power will take notice and listen to those they serve.

“Justice for me would be to see the officer at least be charged and the officer and the family have their day in court,” Womack said.

Michigan State Police are investigating the fatal shooting. They will send a report to the Kent County prosecutor, who will decide if the officer gets charged.

Lyoya’s funeral will take place Friday at 11 a.m. at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids.

Update: Funeral of Patrick Lyoya brings hundreds to Grand Rapids

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

‘Should have never happened’ -- Oxford High School student loses father to gun violence, suspect arraigned
Okemos man arrested on child pornography charges
Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.
Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder
The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff is looking for the driver of a motorcycle that fled...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeks motorcycle driver
‘He hasn’t left my mind’ -- Game honors Bath High School player who died from on-field accident

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 4/23/22 Morning Update
Syphilis cases in pregnant women on the rise in Michigan
Find an injured animal? Here’s how Michiganders can help
Syphilis cases in pregnant women on the rise in Michigan
Find an injured animal? Here’s how Michiganders can help
Find an injured animal? Here’s how Michiganders can help