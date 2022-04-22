Advertisement

History on hold: Cabrera’s chase for 3,000th hit washed out

The game was called about an hour before it was supposed to begin
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera watches his two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera watches his two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - Miguel Cabrera’s quest for his 3,000th hit was delayed for at least one more day when the game between the Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies was rained out.

The game was called about an hour before it was supposed to begin at Comerica Park.

The teams will make up the washout with a split doubleheader Saturday. The games are set to begin at 1:10 p.m. and 6:40 p.m.

Cabrera was intentionally walked in the eighth inning with 2,999 career hits on Thursday, setting off a loud chorus of boos at Comerica Park before Tigers went on to beat the New York Yankees 3-0.

