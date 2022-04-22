Golf returns to Jackson Field in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand River Country Club is once again teaming up with the Lansing Lugnuts to bring golf to Jackson Field.

From Thursday to Sunday, there will be a 9-hole, 27-shot experience that will span the entire 360° concourse.

Tee times are open to both individuals and foursomes. All participants will receive a GRCC logoed golf ball and one logoed GRCC golf towel with their paid tee time reservation.

New for 2022: Golfers can receive bonus points for attire and add up to 30 pts to their round point total

5 bonus points for wearing a Hawaiian Shirt

10 bonus points for wearing any Lugnuts gear

15 bonus points for wearing Argyle Socks

The golfer with the highest point total from one completed 9-hole round after the event concludes on Sunday will be crowned champion. In addition to the accolades, the champion will also receive a complimentary night in the Owner’s Suite to enjoy a 2022 Lugnuts game and be presented with the “coveted Grand River Country Club Championship Red Blazer!”

To learn about the points system, see prizes and specifics on all 9 holes, rules for golf clubs, or make a reservation visit the official Grand River Country Club website here.

Pricing

Thursday

Thursday Night Individual Tee Times are $40 for 9 holes and Thursday Night Foursomes are $140 total for 9 holes. Thursday night tee time reservations will also include one free drink ticket.

Friday-Sunday

Friday through Sunday individual tee times are $35 for 9 holes and foursomes are $120 total for 9 holes.

Grand River Country Club 🚨 RESERVE YOUR TEE TIME TODAY 🚨 Get out & enjoy Jackson® Field™ as you’ve never seen before❗️ The newly established Grand River Country Club, where we’ve paired golf & baseball together, provides a fun & unique 9-hole, 27 shot experience❗️ 𝗔𝗟𝗟 participants will receive (1) GRCC logoed golf ball and (1) GRCC golf towel with their paid tee time reservation❗ ⛳️ : https://atmilb.com/3k3Wfcm Posted by Lansing Lugnuts on Friday, April 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.