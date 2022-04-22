Golf returns to Jackson Field in Lansing
Golfers of all ability levels are welcome to vie for prizes -- including the coveted blazer.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand River Country Club is once again teaming up with the Lansing Lugnuts to bring golf to Jackson Field.
From Thursday to Sunday, there will be a 9-hole, 27-shot experience that will span the entire 360° concourse.
Tee times are open to both individuals and foursomes. All participants will receive a GRCC logoed golf ball and one logoed GRCC golf towel with their paid tee time reservation.
New for 2022: Golfers can receive bonus points for attire and add up to 30 pts to their round point total
- 5 bonus points for wearing a Hawaiian Shirt
- 10 bonus points for wearing any Lugnuts gear
- 15 bonus points for wearing Argyle Socks
The golfer with the highest point total from one completed 9-hole round after the event concludes on Sunday will be crowned champion. In addition to the accolades, the champion will also receive a complimentary night in the Owner’s Suite to enjoy a 2022 Lugnuts game and be presented with the “coveted Grand River Country Club Championship Red Blazer!”
To learn about the points system, see prizes and specifics on all 9 holes, rules for golf clubs, or make a reservation visit the official Grand River Country Club website here.
Pricing
Thursday
Thursday Night Individual Tee Times are $40 for 9 holes and Thursday Night Foursomes are $140 total for 9 holes. Thursday night tee time reservations will also include one free drink ticket.
Friday-Sunday
Friday through Sunday individual tee times are $35 for 9 holes and foursomes are $120 total for 9 holes.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.