May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Golf returns to Jackson Field in Lansing

Golfers of all ability levels are welcome to vie for prizes -- including the coveted blazer.
Golf returns to Lansing's Jackson Field in May
Golf returns to Lansing's Jackson Field in May(source: Pixabay)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand River Country Club is once again teaming up with the Lansing Lugnuts to bring golf to Jackson Field.

From Thursday to Sunday, there will be a 9-hole, 27-shot experience that will span the entire 360° concourse.

Tee times are open to both individuals and foursomes. All participants will receive a GRCC logoed golf ball and one logoed GRCC golf towel with their paid tee time reservation.

New for 2022: Golfers can receive bonus points for attire and add up to 30 pts to their round point total

  • 5 bonus points for wearing a Hawaiian Shirt
  • 10 bonus points for wearing any Lugnuts gear
  • 15 bonus points for wearing Argyle Socks

The golfer with the highest point total from one completed 9-hole round after the event concludes on Sunday will be crowned champion. In addition to the accolades, the champion will also receive a complimentary night in the Owner’s Suite to enjoy a 2022 Lugnuts game and be presented with the “coveted Grand River Country Club Championship Red Blazer!”

To learn about the points system, see prizes and specifics on all 9 holes, rules for golf clubs, or make a reservation visit the official Grand River Country Club website here.

Pricing

Thursday

Thursday Night Individual Tee Times are $40 for 9 holes and Thursday Night Foursomes are $140 total for 9 holes. Thursday night tee time reservations will also include one free drink ticket.

Friday-Sunday

Friday through Sunday individual tee times are $35 for 9 holes and foursomes are $120 total for 9 holes.

Grand River Country Club

🚨 RESERVE YOUR TEE TIME TODAY 🚨 Get out & enjoy Jackson® Field™ as you’ve never seen before❗️ The newly established Grand River Country Club, where we’ve paired golf & baseball together, provides a fun & unique 9-hole, 27 shot experience❗️ 𝗔𝗟𝗟 participants will receive (1) GRCC logoed golf ball and (1) GRCC golf towel with their paid tee time reservation❗ ⛳️ : https://atmilb.com/3k3Wfcm

Posted by Lansing Lugnuts on Friday, April 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Michigan gang leader sentenced, openly advocated for race war
Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
A large oak tree fell onto a Paul's Tree Care truck in Oakland County on May 25, 2022.
Tree falls on tree trimming vehicle driving down Oakland County road

Latest News

sdfaasdfsdfaafsdsf
Community Mental Health
sddgfgdsfdf
Studio 10 Tidbit
Michigan nurse pleads guilty to tampering with hospital fentanyl
Super search -- Mason Public Schools invite public to meet final 3 Superintendent candidates