‘He hasn’t left my mind’ -- Game honors Bath High School player who died from on-field accident

Cooper Gardner memorial game
By Fred Heumann
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In 2021, during a high school baseball game between Bath and Portland St. Patrick, a Bath player was injured in a collision on the infield. His name was Cooper Gardner and less than two weeks later cooper died from a brain injury.

Background: Town in mourning after the loss of high school baseball player

Thursday a game was named in honor of Coop. Coach Peru talked to News 10 before the game about how it all came about.

“We all got together between the two schools and laid out a great game here tonight to remember him by for a memorial,” Peru said. “He was a big Sparty’s fan.”

Coach Peru said Coop was on his mind on the day of the game, and most days before it, too.

“He hasn’t left my mind honestly since last season,” Peru said. “Getting back out on the field this year has been a little tough.”

The game was played at Michigan State between those same two teams, St. Patrick and Bath. Prior to the game a moment of silence was held in Cooper Gardner’s memory.

