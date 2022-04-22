Advertisement

CATA drives you to fun events this year in Holt

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -CATA drives you to fun places in and around the Lansing area, including the Holt Farmer’s Market, were you can discover lots of fun events this spring and summer. The Holt Farmer’s Market hosts a Food Frenzy each month where you can check out many local food trucks. Plus, they’ve got lots of great vendors that participate in their Farmer’s Market which takes place year-round.

Getting to the Holt Food Frenzy and the Holt Farmer’s Market is convenient, too, because there’s a CATA stop right out front. Check out the video to learn more about some of the fun you can find at the Holt Farmer’s Market.

