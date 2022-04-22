Authorities seek owners of 3 cows, pig found in Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - More farm animals have gotten loose in Hillsdale County.

According to authorities, three cows and one pig were found near the intersection of Round Tree and Mosherville roads.

Anyone who knows who the cows and pig belongs to is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.