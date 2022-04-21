Advertisement

Woman falls headfirst into vault toilet trying to retrieve cell phone, rescuers say

Crews with the Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue made a makeshift cribbing...
Crews with the Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue made a makeshift cribbing platform tall enough for the woman to stand on and pulled her up to safety.(Brinnon Fire Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRINNON, Wash. (Gray News) – Firefighters say a woman was lucky to not be overcome by toxic gases after falling into a vault toilet while trying to get her phone.

According to the Brinnon Fire Department, a woman in her 40s dropped her cellphone into the vault while using the toilet on the top of Mt. Walker in Washington.

Authorities said she dismantled the seat and tried to use her dog’s leash to fish out her phone. She eventually attempted to use the leash to support herself, but that failed and she fell in headfirst.

The woman tried to climb out of the vault on her own for about 15-20 minutes before calling 911 for help.

Crews with the Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue made a makeshift cribbing platform tall enough for the woman to stand on and pulled her up to safety.

According to the fire department, the woman was not hurt and requested no transport. She was washed down and given a Tyvek hazmat suit to wear.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Office Building
Proposal would force Michigan state workers to return to office full-time
Mackenzie Lynn Quarrels
Lansing woman convicted of murder in fatal Jackson County shooting
The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff is looking for the driver of a motorcycle that fled...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeks motorcycle driver
Police believe Lapeer County fire that killed 4 was intentional
Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of bringing a gun to school in November and using it to kill...
Alleged school shooter appears in Oakland County court, tentative trial date set

Latest News

FILE - DeSantis said Florida students will not have oppressive ideologies imposed on them, as...
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to limit discussion of race
Police said at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police say at least 3 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Sharpton demands name of Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
FAA says it failed to tell Capitol Police about plane flight
Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to new battleground