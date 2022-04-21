Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Finances in the digital age

Watching Your Wallet: Finances in the digital age
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you haven’t made the digital leap when it comes to banking websites and apps, you may be missing out.

Financial experts said taking the time to learn these tools can make your financial life easier.

If you still file paperwork and write everything down, you can still move into the digital age with some training.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said it’s a great goal for the year, especially for older Americans that are less inclined to use the latest technology.

Learning to pay your bills online instead of through the mail eliminates a lot of hassle and fear about a check being delivered.

“If you’re having problems, like getting onto online banking or you know it’s kind of scary for you, I would encourage people to reach out to their financial institutions to set up a meeting with them,” Dale said.

Most of the financial institutions are happy to walk you through or offer training and even tutorial videos online. Or you can just ask a trusted family member for help.

We all need refreshers and training every once in a while. Learning how to online bank might make it easier to manage your finances and it certainly quicker than having to go to a bank to make a deposit.

More: Watching Your Wallet

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

‘Should have never happened’ -- Oxford High School student loses father to gun violence, suspect arraigned
Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.
Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder
The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff is looking for the driver of a motorcycle that fled...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeks motorcycle driver
Okemos man arrested on child pornography charges
Police in Minnesota are investigating a deadly incident where five bodies were found inside a...
Property search leads to police finding 5 bodies inside a home, authorities say

Latest News

Allworth Advice: Medical debt to come off millions of credit reports
Watching Your Wallet: Appealing your medical bills
College dorm
Watching Your Wallet: How to negotiate with rent increases
Travel, flight, generic
Watching Your Wallet: How to keep your travel costs low
Watching Your Wallet: What vehicles are the longest-lasting?