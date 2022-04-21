Watching Your Wallet: Finances in the digital age

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you haven’t made the digital leap when it comes to banking websites and apps, you may be missing out.

Financial experts said taking the time to learn these tools can make your financial life easier.

If you still file paperwork and write everything down, you can still move into the digital age with some training.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said it’s a great goal for the year, especially for older Americans that are less inclined to use the latest technology.

Learning to pay your bills online instead of through the mail eliminates a lot of hassle and fear about a check being delivered.

“If you’re having problems, like getting onto online banking or you know it’s kind of scary for you, I would encourage people to reach out to their financial institutions to set up a meeting with them,” Dale said.

Most of the financial institutions are happy to walk you through or offer training and even tutorial videos online. Or you can just ask a trusted family member for help.

We all need refreshers and training every once in a while. Learning how to online bank might make it easier to manage your finances and it certainly quicker than having to go to a bank to make a deposit.

