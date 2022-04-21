Alleged school shooter appears in Oakland County court, tentative trial date set

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WILX) - Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old accused of opening fire at Oxford High School in November, killing four of his classmates, appeared in an Oakland County court Thursday morning.

At the pre-trial hearing, his defense team once again asked for the teen to be moved to a juvenile facility. Because he is a minor being charged as an adult, a review is required every 30 days.

In March, Crumbley’s lawyers sought to move him from adult jail to a juvenile facility. A judge denied that request.

Thursday, it was denied once again as the judge stated he saw no reason to change the prior ruling.

A tentative trial date was set for September 6 at 8:30 a.m.

The next 30-day review will be held May 19.

Background: Alleged Oxford High School shooter to remain in adult jail

Earlier this week, his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were also in court as their defense team asked for a lower bond and a change of venue.

Both were denied.

More: Judge denies Crumbleys lower bond, house arrest

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.