Advertisement

Alleged school shooter appears in Oakland County court, tentative trial date set

A tentative trial date was set for September 6.
Ethan Crumbley appears in court for a review hearing.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WILX) - Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old accused of opening fire at Oxford High School in November, killing four of his classmates, appeared in an Oakland County court Thursday morning.

At the pre-trial hearing, his defense team once again asked for the teen to be moved to a juvenile facility. Because he is a minor being charged as an adult, a review is required every 30 days.

In March, Crumbley’s lawyers sought to move him from adult jail to a juvenile facility. A judge denied that request.

Thursday, it was denied once again as the judge stated he saw no reason to change the prior ruling.

A tentative trial date was set for September 6 at 8:30 a.m.

The next 30-day review will be held May 19.

Background: Alleged Oxford High School shooter to remain in adult jail

Earlier this week, his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were also in court as their defense team asked for a lower bond and a change of venue.

Both were denied.

More: Judge denies Crumbleys lower bond, house arrest

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Office Building
Proposal would force Michigan state workers to return to office full-time
Mackenzie Lynn Quarrels
Lansing woman convicted of murder in fatal Jackson County shooting
The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff is looking for the driver of a motorcycle that fled...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeks motorcycle driver
Police believe Lapeer County fire that killed 4 was intentional

Latest News

‘Should have never happened’ -- Oxford High School student loses father to gun violence, suspect arraigned
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
The family of Patrick Lyoya speaks out after he was shot and killed by a police officer in...
Funeral for Patrick Lyoya held, AG Nessel says her office willing to take case
Now Desk Mid-Day News Brief -- Where’s that sun we talked about?
WILX Weather Webcast 4/22/22 Midday Update