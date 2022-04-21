Advertisement

Volunteers help fix up Meridian Township parks ahead of Earth Day

By Jace Harper
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:23 AM EDT
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Ahead of Earth Day on Friday, Meridian Township is picking up its parks for a “Love a Park Day.”

Community members and volunteers got their hands dirty while picking up trash, planting flowers and spreading mulch Wednesday.

“It was really exciting to try and get out there, get our hands a little dirty and be able to give back to the community,” said Reagan Woods.

Audrey Hirscher-Walton and Woods were two of the many volunteers who helped get Meridian Township’s parks in shape for spring.

“So we were at Hartrick and we were planting flowers and there was another group that was doing mulch,” Hirscher-Walton said.

The two said they had a great time and even made a few friends along the way.

For people to utilize the parks for events like these, it takes workers and volunteers to help clean it up in order to make those experiences a little more enjoyable.

“The sports are starting, people are getting outside and we just want to get all of that stuff ready and presentable and just here for the public,” said Meridian Township Park and Land Preservation Superintendent Kati Adams.

Aside from a fresh layer of mulch and newly-planted flowers, Adams said a huge area of focus is the trash leftover from winter.

“Trash pick-up is on every single park list because after winter it’s amazing, we don’t even know where it comes from,” Adams said. “All of the sudden it’s there.”

If you weren’t able to make it out Wednesday, contact Meridian Township and they will accommodate volunteers to help on another day. City officials can be reached at 517-853-400, by email or on Meridian Township’s official website here.

