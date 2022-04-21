Advertisement

Truck overturns, 10 cows run loose on interstate in North Carolina

The Winston-Salem Police Department said 10 cows were loose after a tractor-trailer that was carrying them overturned.
The Winston-Salem Police Department said 10 cows were loose after a tractor-trailer that was carrying them overturned.(Winston-Salem Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) - Officials in North Carolina diverted traffic for several hours Thursday because of cattle roaming loose on the interstate.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said 10 cows were loose after a tractor-trailer that was carrying them overturned.

Officials shut down the interstate and advised drivers to use “extreme caution” in the area as “cows are wandering.”

Police said there were crashes reported in connection to the incident but didn’t specify how many or if anyone was injured.

As of early Thursday afternoon, all cows had been located and safely removed except one. Police reopened the highway as they continued to search for the remaining loose cow.

Police did not say if the cows were put back on the truck or if they were taken elsewhere.

Piedmont Emergency Animal Services assisted in safely removing the cattle from the roadway.

