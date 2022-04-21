Advertisement

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Seth Robins

By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Seth Robins.

He plays basketball, baseball, tennis and plans to try football next.

He also won first place in all three events in which he competed at his first taekwondo tournament.

