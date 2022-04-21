Police believe Lapeer County fire that killed 4 was intentional

DRYDEN, Mich. (WILX) - Investigators in Lapeer County believe a March 21 house fire was intentionally set.

Background: Four dead in Lapeer County mobile home fire

Police believe Candice Turton -- who died in the fire alongside her 87-year-old grandmother and here two children -- set the fire intentionally.

Police said they consider it an arson-murder-suicide and said the evidence indicates Turton is the only suspect.

