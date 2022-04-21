Police believe Lapeer County fire that killed 4 was intentional
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT
DRYDEN, Mich. (WILX) - Investigators in Lapeer County believe a March 21 house fire was intentionally set.
Police believe Candice Turton -- who died in the fire alongside her 87-year-old grandmother and here two children -- set the fire intentionally.
Police said they consider it an arson-murder-suicide and said the evidence indicates Turton is the only suspect.
