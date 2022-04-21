Okemos baseball player making waves

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - He’s already committed to play D-I baseball at the University of Virginia. That commitment was no surprise.

When Bonemer was eight, his grandmother told him she’d give him $50 for each home run he hit at a tournament.

By the end of one weekend, Caleb had a new iPad.

Since then, there have been big expectations for the Okemos sophomore.

“I try not to think about that too much,” Bonemer said. “Stick to my approach, and everything else will fall into place.”

Okemos baseball coach Raul Pressas said there’s time for Bonemer to grow into an even bigger role.

“We try to not put too much pressure on him as a sophomore,” Pressas said. “We’re trying to work toward that time where he’s a senior and he can take on more of a bigger role, but right now, his work ethic is what drives us and drives him.”

Pressas says that work ethic is what got him looks from some of the nation’s top schools.

“They see the most talented guy on the team, one of the most talented guys in the area, working harder than anyone else and people gravitate to that.”

Bonemer looked at Michigan, Indiana, and Auburn among some other schools, but eventually committed to Virginia - as a freshman.

“I felt like they wanted me the most,” Bonemer said of the Cavaliers. “Out of all the other schools, it’s a great school, acc baseball. (It) doesn’t get better than that, and I’m really looking forward to playing baseball as long as I can.”

Pressas says there’s no limit to how good Bonemer can really be.

“If he continues to work hard, put in the time, and stays grounded, and continues to stay humble, which I know mom and dad will make sure of, there’s no doubt that this young man you’re going to continue to read about him past his high school playing days.”

