Now Desk Mid-Day News Brief -- Sunshine returns!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While the day started off soggy with clouds and showers, we will see sunshine return this afternoon with temperatures pushing into the lower 60s. Warmer temperatures today with highs in the low 60s. Plan on a west breeze today at 5-15 MPH that will gust to near 30 MPH at times.

The Lansing Lugnuts are at home Thursday evening and the weather should be great for the game. Plan on some sunshine when the first pitch is thrown at 6:05 p.m. with temperatures in the low 60s. Temperatures tumble back to the mid-50s by 8 p.m.

Some rain showers will move in late in the afternoon and evening hours. High temps will be in the 50s and lower 60s. That rain will continue Friday night and should wrap up in the morning on Saturday.

