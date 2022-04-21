Nassar survivors file multiple claims against FBI

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorneys for survivors of abuse by Larry Nassar are filing thirteen separate claims against the FBI for the bureau’s “grossly negligent failure to investigate sexual abuse allegations against Nassar.”

The justice department has reopened the case in order to prosecute FBI agents as they allegedly knew of earlier allegations against Nassar.

In October 2021, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. She said new information came to light about two of the FBI agents accused of lying about their failure to investigate the allegations.

“These are the best our country has to offer, and they’ve been treated like garbage by law enforcement. people have had enough,” said John Manly, one of the lawyers who represents dozens of survivors, including elite USA gymnasts. “They’re not gonna shut up. This isn’t gonna go away. I think consistently over the last five years everybody thought these women were just gonna stop talking. They’re not stopping. They’re gonna get justice one way or another.”

In December, survivors reached a settlement with USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

Nassar is currently behind bars in a Florida federal prison, serving a 175-year sentence.

