Mid-Michigan Meals On Wheels program seeks volunteer drivers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Tri-County Office on Aging is in need of drivers for the Meals On Wheels program.

“No one wants a senior to go to bed on an empty tummy,” said Carl Buonodono.

He’s the nutrition director at the Tri-County Office on Aging. Buonodono helps prepare and deliver food every week for the Meals on Wheels program.

The program is looking to add more than 100 drivers to meet the rising demand since the pandemic, but it’s not just about food. Buonodono said the social contract is just as important to seniors.

“Connecting with a senior in our community on a regular basis is pretty important,” Buonodono said. “We’ve been cooped up for the last few years these folks have been cooped up even longer than that. Social interaction is priceless.”

Starting in May, vans will hit the road five days a week and hot meals are making a return. Those who use the service are grateful for the program.

“I’m a widow and I live alone and I really appreciate the food,” said Carolyn Condell. “The frozen meals are a blessing.”

Drivers are welcome to apply following a background check. Meals on Wheels drivers are volunteers, but they do get reimbursed for their mileage. If you’d like to apply, visit the Tri-County Office on Aging official website here.

