Lansing Art Gallery showcases student exhibition

By Asia Suber
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Take a look in the doors of the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center and you’ll find portraits and oil paintings. It’s all a part of their scholarship alert program.

Talaiah Reece, a senior at East Lansing High School, won the Sara Jane Venable Scholarship -- a $1,000 award toward her college career.

“I couldn’t believe it. It took me like a couple of days to I guess like to believe I had won it,” Reece said. “It felt very surreal and I’m proud of myself that I was able to accomplish this and to share my artwork with others.”

Reece picked up the paint brush during the onset of the pandemic. The artist enjoys painting people and revealing their emotions.

“It definitely gives me a way to express myself,” Reece said. “It’s a creative outlet to just clear my head whenever I have stuff to sort through on the canvas. It’s a good distraction for me too.”

Reece and other prize winners were selected based on their own uniqueness and technical skill.

“Programs like these not only support students, but also their mental health,” said acting executive director Michelle Carlson. “It helps you in intangible ways. In addition it gives you skills on perspective, to do something from start to finish or to get absorb.”

You can view student artwork from now until the end of April, in-person and at the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center.

