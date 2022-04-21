Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeks motorcycle driver

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a motorcycle driver.

According to authorities, the suspect fled from deputies on April 14. Police described the motorcycle as a black and possibly silver cafe-style. The driver had a back pack and a high-gloss black helmet with hand-painted clown with green hair on it. Police said the driver fully acknowledged attempted traffic stop request and fled.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Jackson County Sgt. Sam Sukovich at 517-788-4118.

