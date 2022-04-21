Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeks motorcycle driver

The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff is looking for the driver of a motorcycle that fled...
The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff is looking for the driver of a motorcycle that fled from deputies on April 14, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a motorcycle driver.

According to authorities, the suspect fled from deputies on April 14. Police described the motorcycle as a black and possibly silver cafe-style. The driver had a back pack and a high-gloss black helmet with hand-painted clown with green hair on it. Police said the driver fully acknowledged attempted traffic stop request and fled.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Jackson County Sgt. Sam Sukovich at 517-788-4118.

More Jackson news:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

‘Should have never happened’ -- Oxford High School student loses father to gun violence, suspect arraigned
Okemos man arrested on child pornography charges
Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.
Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder
‘He hasn’t left my mind’ -- Game honors Bath High School player who died from on-field accident

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 4/23/22 Morning Update
Syphilis cases in pregnant women on the rise in Michigan
Find an injured animal? Here’s how Michiganders can help
Syphilis cases in pregnant women on the rise in Michigan
Find an injured animal? Here’s how Michiganders can help
Find an injured animal? Here’s how Michiganders can help