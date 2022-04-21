Advertisement

Governor’s Service Awards honors Michigan heroes

By Alynne Welch
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:22 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The winners of the 2020/2021 Governor’s Service Award were announced Wednesday.

Ten people were recognized by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission for making a difference in Michigan. Two of the worth recipients live in Mid-Michigan.

Both worked tirelessly to help others during the COVID pandemic.

The awards have been presented for nearly 30 years and while recipients said they’re not heroes, their work speaks for itself.

The COVID pandemic brought many hardships -- unemployment, sickness and more -- but for some, they saw it as an opportunity to help others.

Pat Munshaw is an 82-year-old registered nurse who stepped out of retirement to help administer COVID vaccinations.

“You shouldn’t be rewarded for what you love to do,” said Munshaw. “I didn’t give a shot for 55 years. I thought well I can do this. It’s not brain surgery.”

Munshaw said she had always grown up wanting to be a nurse and when the Michigan Department for Health and Human Services said they needed volunteers, she sprung into action.

“There are a lot of people who help out in many different ways volunteering in the community,” Munshaw said.

Priscilla Bordayo, the other recipient of the Governor’s Service Award, also helps out in different ways.

“I’m being recognized for my role as an advocate for those who have been sexually assaulted and have experienced domestic violence during the COVID pandemic,” Boradyo said.

A survivor of abuse herself, she has been alongside survivors while getting their rape kits done and would listen at all hours of the night.

For her, it started once she shared her story on social media.

“I know that COVID is a disease that spread like crazy, but it wasn’t the only thing spreading,” Boradyo said. “It wasn’t the only negative situation taking place.”

According to the Harvard Medical School, the National Alliance to End Sexual Violence reported nearly 40% of rape crisis centers saw an increased demand for services and a 30% increase in domestic violence.

If you’d like to nominate someone for the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards, visit the official website here.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-656-4673.

