Advertisement

Family, supporters of Patrick Lyoya to march in Lansing Thursday

They are looking to state leaders for action after Lyoya was killed by Grand Rapids Police earlier this month.
They are looking to state leaders for action after Lyoya was killed by Grand Rapids Police earlier this month.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The family of Patrick Lyoya will be at the state capitol along with supporters Thursday afternoon.

Update: March to Lansing Capitol Building calls for justice, oversight

They are looking to state leaders for action after Lyoya was killed by Grand Rapids Police earlier this month. A march will be happening downtown led by the family of Patrick Lyoya.

After the video of his death was released, they are asking for accountability from Michigan State Police and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Black Lives Matter Michigan is calling for transparency. All chapters in the state are saying they are standing in solidarity with the Lyoya family.

Peter Lyoya, Patrick’s father, is set to be one of the speakers. The family told us at News 10 they just want answers in their son’s death.

More: Grieving family of Patrick Lyoya wants answers in fatal police shooting

Grand Rapids Police have said they will not release the identity of the officer unless criminal charges are filed.

The march is set to start at 3 p.m. at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing.

Related: Vigil for Patrick Lyoya held at Michigan State University rock

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Office Building
Proposal would force Michigan state workers to return to office full-time
Mackenzie Lynn Quarrels
Lansing woman convicted of murder in fatal Jackson County shooting
The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff is looking for the driver of a motorcycle that fled...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeks motorcycle driver
Police believe Lapeer County fire that killed 4 was intentional
‘Should have never happened’ -- Oxford High School student loses father to gun violence, suspect arraigned

Latest News

Syphilis cases in pregnant women on the rise in Michigan
Find an injured animal? Here’s how Michiganders can help
Okemos man arrested on child pornography charges
Police are seeking this woman in connection with a retail fraud case in Meridian Township.
Meridian Township police seek woman in retail fraud case
Hundreds gather in Grand Rapids for funeral of Patrick Lyoya
Funeral of Patrick Lyoya brings hundreds to Grand Rapids