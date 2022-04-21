Family, supporters of Patrick Lyoya to march in Lansing Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The family of Patrick Lyoya will be at the state capitol along with supporters Thursday afternoon.

They are looking to state leaders for action after Lyoya was killed by Grand Rapids Police earlier this month. A march will be happening downtown led by the family of Patrick Lyoya.

After the video of his death was released, they are asking for accountability from Michigan State Police and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Black Lives Matter Michigan is calling for transparency. All chapters in the state are saying they are standing in solidarity with the Lyoya family.

Peter Lyoya, Patrick’s father, is set to be one of the speakers. The family told us at News 10 they just want answers in their son’s death.

Grand Rapids Police have said they will not release the identity of the officer unless criminal charges are filed.

The march is set to start at 3 p.m. at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing.

