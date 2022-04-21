Advertisement

CATA: Entire Lansing public transportation fleet going zero-emissions by 2035

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The vote was unanimous.

An initiative to transition the capital area’s entire public transportation fleet to zero emissions was approved Wednesday by the Board of Directors for the Capital Area Transportation Authority. Their vote commits CATA to transition its entire fleet, of both revenue and non-revenue vehicles, to zero emission by 2035.

“CATA is acutely aware that the transportation sector accounts for 32% of Michigan’s greenhouse gas emissions, the second largest-emitting sector of our economy, and that these emissions are driving the climate crisis,” said CATA Board Chair Nathan Triplett. “This moment demands bold action and CATA is ready to do our part and help lead our region and Michigan into a cleaner, healthier, more sustainable transportation future.”

CATA operates six routes serving East Lansing, Okemos, Haslett and southeast Lansing. All East Side routes serve the MSU campus.

Bradley T. Funkhouser is CATA’s Chief Executive Officer. He says CATA’s zero-emission fleet plan will include large buses, small buses, minivans, support vehicles and related infrastructure.

“We are exploring next steps that will allow us to achieve a zero-emission fleet, starting with the addition of three electric buses and charging infrastructure this year,” Funkhouser said. “We will continue to assess environmental and cost benefits, craft a zero-emission transition plan and a procurement plan, and identify funding opportunities.”

CATA currently has 122 busses. Transitioning all of them alone would require about nine busses per year switching to electric.

CATA leaders say the transition is possible because of funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed with bipartisan support in November 2021. The act provides funding to rebuild roads, bridges and rails, with a focus on climate-change mitigation.

Nick Occhipinti, Government Affairs Director for the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, said, “This move will bring cleaner air to communities in the capital area and sets an example for other municipalities to follow. We commend CATA for leading by example through transitioning its fleet of vehicles by 2035.”

CATA has been on a greener path for for a while now. In 2019, CATA converted 100% of its energy demand to renewable sources. In 2020, CATA’s Sustainability Plan was adopted, which defines CATA’s commitment to sustainability.

