Advertisement

Best Buy launches home pickup recycling service

For $200, Best Buy will come to your house and pick up your old appliances and computers.
For $200, Best Buy will come to your house and pick up your old appliances and computers.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Best Buy is offering a new service to pick up your large tech items that need to be recycled.

It’s called the Best Buy Standalone Haul-Away Service.

Workers will remove up to two items from homes per visit.

That includes things like big-screen TVs and washing machines, as well as smaller items like laptop computers and gaming consoles.

Best Buy is charging $200 for each pickup.

The store said it’s the largest retail collector of e-waste in the country.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Office Building
Proposal would force Michigan state workers to return to office full-time
Mackenzie Lynn Quarrels
Lansing woman convicted of murder in fatal Jackson County shooting
The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff is looking for the driver of a motorcycle that fled...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeks motorcycle driver
Police believe Lapeer County fire that killed 4 was intentional
Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of bringing a gun to school in November and using it to kill...
Alleged school shooter appears in Oakland County court, tentative trial date set

Latest News

Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to new battleground
President Joe Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order...
Biden signs executive order to protect forests from wildfire
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta....
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s candidacy challenged at hearing
FILE - This frame grab image from video, shows a Taliban fighter standing guard outside the...
Death toll in Afghan mosque, school bombing rises to 33, Taliban say
The Kraft logo appears outside of the headquarters in Northfield, Ill. Kraft Heinz believes the...
Lemonade lawsuit: Man claims Kraft Heinz Foods is skimping on powder drink mixes