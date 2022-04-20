Now Desk News Brief -- Clouds increase, showers expected ahead of a great weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Highs are back in the 50s today for the first time since barely making it to 50° last Friday, not unheard of in mid-April but still not very fun to deal with.

A quick-moving system will bring us showers late this evening and overnight. While this rain is light to moderate, it should rain for most of the night until sunrise Thursday morning so a quarter inch or so of water looks likely.

We will then remain dry until Friday afternoon when the rain and clouds return, keeping highs near 60° for the final day of the workweek.

Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s to near 80° with most of that period coming in dry. Saturday afternoon and evening should be particularly nice with partly cloudy skies, low humidity, and incredibly comfortable conditions since the bugs have not made their way out just yet.

Take advantage and enjoy walks, grilling on the deck or patio, and partake in other outdoor activities on Saturday evening.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR APRIL 20th, 2022

Average High: 60º Average Low 38º

Lansing Record High: 82° 1987

Lansing Record Low: 18° 1875 and 1904

Jackson Record High: 89º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 17º 1897

