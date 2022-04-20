Vigil for Patrick Lyoya held at Michigan State University rock

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Community members gathered Tuesday night in a show of support for the family of a man killed by a Grand Rapids police officer.

A vigil was hosted by the at the Michigan State University rock for Patrick Lyoya. The memorial was held the same day that information from an independent autopsy was released by Lyoya’s family.

The independent autopsy confirmed Lyoya was shot in the back of the head by a Grand Rapids police officer during an April 4 traffic stop.

Lyoya, 26, leaves behind two children, five siblings and his parents. His funeral will take place 11 a.m. Friday at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids.

Organizers of Tuesday’s vigil said it served two purposes -- to mourn the death of Lyoya and to bring awareness to racial injustice.

More than 100 students and community members gathered at the MSU rock for the vigil Tuesday night.

“I’m 22 years old, Patrick was 26,” said Brook Woldu. “It hits close to home.”

Woldu is an MSU student. While he’s devastated by the death of Lyoya, he said he’s grateful he has a tight-knit community he can reach out to.

“It’s good to know we have family -- a brotherhood, a sisterhood -- in the state and here on campus and we could meet here at the MSU rock, that’s well known on campus,” Woldu said. “We can talk and express how we feel about the situation.”

Another rally in Lyoya’s name will take place on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

