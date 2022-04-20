Advertisement

Veteran officer accused of dealing crack cocaine, police department says

By Ken Daley and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A veteran New Orleans police officer was arrested Wednesday on allegations of dealing crack cocaine, the New Orleans Police Department said.

Reginald Koeller III was booked on narcotics and weapons charges, WVUE reports. The NOPD said Koeller, 38, is a patrol officer assigned to the NOPD’s Fourth District.

Koeller is an 18-year veteran of the force and has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of “an ongoing federal investigation,” according to the NOPD.

Koeller was arrested after FBI agents and officers from the NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau executed a search warrant.

Records showed he was booked on a charge of illegally carrying a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance, an offense punishable by 5-10 years in state prison upon conviction.

The police officer was also booked on possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. Prosecutors said in court Wednesday that the federal agents and detectives seized 32.1 grams of crack cocaine. Under Louisiana law, the distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine can be punishable upon conviction by a prison term of 1-20 years.

Federal penalties can vary if the narcotics and weapons case winds up being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In his first appearance Wednesday in Orleans Parish Magistrate Court, Koeller’s bond was set at $7,500 for each count, for a total of $15,000.

