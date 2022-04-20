Tigers host New York Yankees, look to break home losing streak

New York Yankees (6-5) vs. Detroit Tigers (4-6)

Detroit; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (1-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.87 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -172, Tigers +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the New York Yankees looking to end their three-game home slide.

Detroit had a 77-85 record overall and a 42-39 record at home last season. The Tigers averaged eight hits per game last season while batting a collective .242 and slugging .399.

New York went 92-70 overall and 46-35 in road games last season. The Yankees pitching staff had a collective 3.74 ERA last season while averaging 9.9 strikeouts and 3.1 walks per nine innings.

Wednesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows has a .370 batting average to rank sixth on the Tigers, and has a triple. Miguel Cabrera is 9-for-32 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Hicks is third on the Yankees with a .345 batting average, and has a home run, seven walks and three RBI. Giancarlo Stanton is 10-for-38 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .196 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .224 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Rony Garcia: day-to-day (fingernail), Matt Manning: day-to-day (shoulder), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.