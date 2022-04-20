Red Wings’ Zamboni driver fired for peeing into drain

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Al Sobotka, a favorite of Red Wings fans for years, was fired earlier this year for urinating into a drain, according to a complaint filed in Wayne County Circuit Court.

The Detroit Free Press is reporting the complaint was filed by Sobotka’s lawyers against Olympia Entertainment, who state his rights were violated under Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act. They argue that Sobotka was discriminated against based on his age and disability.

More Red Wings news: Red Wings’ captain Dylan Larkin out for season

The lawsuit says Sobotka, 68, has been diagnosed with benign prostatic hypertrophy, a condition that causes a frequent, uncontrollable need to urinate.

According to the lawsuit, a male employee saw Sobotka urinating between two Zambonis. He was suspended for a week before being terminated on February 17.

Sobotka, known for swinging the octopus fans throw on the ice during games above his head, was fired in February. He had been with the Red Wings since 1971 when at 17-years-old. He took a job at Olympia Stadium, the Wings’ home prior to Joe Louis Arena.

He moved up to eventually supervise a crew of nearly 70 people.

More hockey news: Hobey Baker winner gets 6-month ban for prohibited substance

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.