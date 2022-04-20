Advertisement

Red Wings' Zamboni driver fired for peeing into drain

According to the lawsuit, a male employee saw Sobotka urinating between two Zambonis.
Al Sobotka, a favorite of Red Wings fans for years, was fired earlier this year for urinating...
Al Sobotka, a favorite of Red Wings fans for years, was fired earlier this year for urinating into a drain, according to a complaint filed in Wayne County Circuit Court.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Al Sobotka, a favorite of Red Wings fans for years, was fired earlier this year for urinating into a drain, according to a complaint filed in Wayne County Circuit Court.

The Detroit Free Press is reporting the complaint was filed by Sobotka’s lawyers against Olympia Entertainment, who state his rights were violated under Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act. They argue that Sobotka was discriminated against based on his age and disability.

The lawsuit says Sobotka, 68, has been diagnosed with benign prostatic hypertrophy, a condition that causes a frequent, uncontrollable need to urinate.

According to the lawsuit, a male employee saw Sobotka urinating between two Zambonis. He was suspended for a week before being terminated on February 17.

Sobotka, known for swinging the octopus fans throw on the ice during games above his head, was fired in February. He had been with the Red Wings since 1971 when at 17-years-old. He took a job at Olympia Stadium, the Wings’ home prior to Joe Louis Arena.

He moved up to eventually supervise a crew of nearly 70 people.

