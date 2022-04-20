Prosecutor in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot case drops out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A federal prosecutor handling the case against four men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer is calling it quits.

Assistant US Attorney Jonathan Roth let the judge know he was stepping down from the case. He is not required to say why.

This move comes after two of the men, Brandon Caserta and Daniel Harris, were acquitted of all charges in the plot. The jury could not reach a verdict for two others, Adam Fox and Barry Croft.

The government has signaled it is likely to proceed with a second trial for them although no formal notice has been filed.

