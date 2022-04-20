Parades are back! City of Jackson welcoming return of Memorial Day Parade

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a sign we’re returning back to normal. After a two year break, the City of Jackson is bringing back its Memorial Day Parade.

For 2022, local businesses are excited to have the event return and all the people it brings back to the downtown area.

Downtown Development Director, Cory Mays, has been bringing his children to the parade for a decade. But COVID put that on hiatus. He’s excited to celebrate like old times.

“For us, normal means a parade. It means a chance to get out and celebrate an event or activity, get together with your family get together with your friends,” Mays said. “Be outside on the streets of Jackson.”

After Memorial Day, Jackson will also welcome back their annual Rose Parade. Mays said it’s possible it could come with some changes.

“The event organizers came to us a few months ago and we’re like we’re really looking for a change,” Mays said. “What do you think about moving the Rose Parade downtown?”

Currently, the Rose Parade goes down Fourth Street and ends at Sharpe Park, but if it was downtown, businesses would have to prepare for heavy foot traffic.

Adrean Mohney, with Junk Yard Dog Restaraunt, said she thinks that’s a great move.

“I absolutely love the idea.” said Mohney. “I love it because it brings business down here for everybody and some people get to try us new and we’ve been here a while. We like it and we get people in and out.”

Rose Parade organizers are finalizing the application, which will then be brought to the City Council for approval.

Other cities are planning Memorial Day Parades. Spring Arbor Township will hold one at 1 p.m. in the afternoon on Main Street.

