Nessel renews offer to assist in school shooting investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is issuing a letter to Oxford’s Board of Education, renewing her offer to investigate November’s shooting at Oxford High School.

The offer comes after Nessel sat in on a listening session with parents Monday night.

“The listening session with parents and students in Oxford was incredibly informative,” the letter read. “Though there were a wide array of opinions expressed, the overwhelming concern shared by all in attendance was a deep desire to learn more about what happened.”

She says the school board needs to provide more transparency to the community about what happened during the shooting. Nessel stated the investigations will not interfere with the ongoing cases against the alleged shooter, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, and his parents, James and Jennifer.

“The costs of the investigation will be borne solely by my office and the investigation will be conducted in such a manner as not to interfere with the ongoing criminal proceedings being handled by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.”

She’s asking the board to get back to her about the investigation by May 20. The letter can be read in full below.

