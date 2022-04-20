Advertisement

Nessel renews offer to assist in school shooting investigation

She says the school board needs to provide more transparency to the community about what happened during the shooting.
The offer comes after Nessel sat in on a listening session with parents Monday night.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is issuing a letter to Oxford’s Board of Education, renewing her offer to investigate November’s shooting at Oxford High School.

More: Family of Oxford High School shooting victim files lawsuit against district

The offer comes after Nessel sat in on a listening session with parents Monday night.

“The listening session with parents and students in Oxford was incredibly informative,” the letter read. “Though there were a wide array of opinions expressed, the overwhelming concern shared by all in attendance was a deep desire to learn more about what happened.”

She says the school board needs to provide more transparency to the community about what happened during the shooting. Nessel stated the investigations will not interfere with the ongoing cases against the alleged shooter, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, and his parents, James and Jennifer.

“The costs of the investigation will be borne solely by my office and the investigation will be conducted in such a manner as not to interfere with the ongoing criminal proceedings being handled by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.”

Related: Judge denies Crumbleys lower bond, house arrest

She’s asking the board to get back to her about the investigation by May 20. The letter can be read in full below.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Mackenzie Lynn Quarrels
Lansing woman convicted of murder in fatal Jackson County shooting
Michigan State Office Building
Proposal would force Michigan state workers to return to office full-time
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
Senator Mallory McMorrow responds to accusations by Senator Lana Theis
‘Accused me by name’ -- Michigan Sen. McMorrow blasts striking claims by Education Committee Chair
2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnap plot
Prosecutor in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot case drops out

Latest News

Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Family, supporters of Patrick Lyoya to march in Lansing Thursday
Livestream: March to Lansing Capitol Building calls for justice, oversight
WILX Weather Webcast 4/21/2022 PM
Now Desk Mid-Day News Brief -- Sunshine returns
Now Desk Mid-Day News Brief -- Sunshine returns
We see the return of some sunshine around 10 A.M. and we should have plenty of sunshine for the...
Now Desk Mid-Day News Brief -- Sunshine returns!