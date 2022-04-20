Advertisement

Missed the tax deadline? File ASAP to avoid penalties and interest, IRS says

The IRS says to file taxes as soon as possible if you missed the original deadline to avoid...
The IRS says to file taxes as soon as possible if you missed the original deadline to avoid penalties and interest.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Internal Revenue Service is recommending taxpayers who missed the original deadline of April 18 to file their taxes should file them as soon as possible to avoid any possible penalties.

The IRS says that although taxpayers who are due a refund will not be penalized for filing late, those who owe and missed the deadline without requesting an extension should file quickly to limit penalties and interest.

The IRS says that families who don’t owe taxes can still file their taxes and claim the Child Tax Credit for 2021 at any point until April 15, 2025, without facing any penalties.

Certain taxpayers automatically qualify for extra time to file and pay taxes without penalties and interest.

Some of these include:

  • Military members who served or are currently serving in a combat zone
  • Support personnel in combat zones or a contingency operation in support of the Armed Forces
  • Taxpayers outside of the U.S.
  • Some disaster victims

The IRS says taxpayers should file their return and pay any taxes they owe quickly to reduce penalties and interest and that “an extension to file is not an extension to pay.” An extension provides an additional six months to file with a new deadline of October 17.

Penalties and interest apply to taxes owed after April 18, and interest is charged until the balance is paid in full, according to the IRS.

The IRS also says that taxpayers should file a tax return even if they can’t immediately pay in full to reduce delayed filing penalties.

For more information on filing your taxes, visit the IRS website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Lynn Quarrels
Lansing woman convicted of murder in fatal Jackson County shooting
Michigan State Office Building
Proposal would force Michigan state workers to return to office full-time
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
Senator Mallory McMorrow responds to accusations by Senator Lana Theis
‘Accused me by name’ -- Michigan Sen. McMorrow blasts striking claims by Education Committee Chair
2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnap plot
Prosecutor in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot case drops out

Latest News

The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Powell reinforces expectations of sharp rate hike next month
The US will send $800 million in additional military aid to Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, DOD, FRANCE 2,...
Biden announces more aid for Ukraine
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Family, supporters of Patrick Lyoya to march in Lansing Thursday
Livestream: March to Lansing Capitol Building calls for justice, oversight
FILE - Former NFL football player Daryle Lamonica speaks at a news conference as part of the...
Former Raiders QB Daryle Lamonica dies at age 80