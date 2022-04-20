Michigan educators, lawmakers push for electric vehicle adoption

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan lawmakers and Michigan State University pushing for more electric vehicles in the garages of Michiganders.

An event was held on campus Wednesday to discuss the state’s plan to create 21,000 jobs in the automotive industry -- many in the electric sector.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and MSU President Samuel Stanley held a roundtable with other industry and academic leaders. They wanted to make sure students are ready for the new generation of transportation.

“We’re on the cusp of another revolution. We’re on the cusp of this electrified and autonomous future, for mobility and the state of Michigan,” Gilchrist said. “Michigan State University is going to be one of the epicenters for the type of thinking, the research development and scaling of the new technology that is going to walk us into that future.”

Under the infrastructure law that was passed by President Joe Biden, Michigan will receive millions of dollars to support the expansion of an electric vehicle charging network.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, Michigan has almost 800 charging stations across the state. It’s another way Michigan is becoming even more of a contender in the electric vehicle industry.

In January, GM announced it would build a $7 billion battery plant in the area and called Lansing the epicenter of electric vehicle production. Work on the plant is scheduled to begin in summer and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

