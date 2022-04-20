Advertisement

Look What She Made Him Do: scientist names discovery after Taylor Swift

So, what if it lives in dirt and has dozens of legs? It never goes out of style.
So, what if it lives in dirt and has dozens of legs? It never goes out of style.
By Krystle Holleman and Alyssa Plotts
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WILX) - A Virginia Tech scientist honored his favorite pop star in a fearless way, by naming a new species after her.

So, what if it lives in dirt and has dozens of legs? It never goes out of style.

He was enchanted to meet the Nannaria swiftae, or Swift Twisted-Claw Millipede! That’s right: the mysterious arthropod is named after Taylor Swift.

It’s one of sixteen new species named by a team of researchers in a newly published paper. Scientist Derek Hennen and “Lover” of Ms. Swift says listening to Taylor Swift helped him get through graduate school, so he felt it appropriate to name one of his discoveries after her.

The millipede is also only found in Tennessee, where Swift grew up.

The love story doesn’t stop at Swift. Another member of the group of new species found was named after Hennen’s wife.

