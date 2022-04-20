Look What She Made Him Do: scientist names discovery after Taylor Swift

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WILX) - A Virginia Tech scientist honored his favorite pop star in a fearless way, by naming a new species after her.

So, what if it lives in dirt and has dozens of legs? It never goes out of style.

He was enchanted to meet the Nannaria swiftae, or Swift Twisted-Claw Millipede! That’s right: the mysterious arthropod is named after Taylor Swift.

It’s one of sixteen new species named by a team of researchers in a newly published paper. Scientist Derek Hennen and “Lover” of Ms. Swift says listening to Taylor Swift helped him get through graduate school, so he felt it appropriate to name one of his discoveries after her.

The millipede is also only found in Tennessee, where Swift grew up.

The love story doesn’t stop at Swift. Another member of the group of new species found was named after Hennen’s wife.

This #VirginiaTech student knows millipedes “All Too Well” ✨🎶



When @derekhennen helped discover a new species of millipede, he chose the name Nannaria swiftae to honor @TaylorSwift13, the artist whose music helped him through graduate school. pic.twitter.com/qI5pnnmMV6 — VT Entomology (@VT_Entomology) April 19, 2022

